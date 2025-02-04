Veteran Sri Lankan batter Dimuth Karunaratne to retire after playing 100th Test

Dimuth Karunaratne, known as one of the most prolific batsmen for Sri Lanka has garnered 7,172 runs with an average of under 40. He has 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries in 99 Test matches. Having represented Sri Lanka in 50 ODIs, he has smashed 1,316 runs with one century and 11 half-centuries

Dimuth Karunaratne (Pic: File Pic)

Former Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne is all set to retire from international cricket after playing his 100th Test. His 100th Test appearance will come against Australia.

Dimuth Karunaratne, known as one of the most prolific batsmen for Sri Lanka has garnered 7,172 runs with an average of under 40. He has 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries in 99 Test matches. Having represented Sri Lanka in 50 ODIs, he has smashed 1,316 runs with one century and 11 half-centuries.

"It is difficult for a Test player to keep himself motivated to play 4 Tests for a year and maintain his form," Dimuth Karunaratne, who made his Test debut in 2012, was quoted as saying by 'Daily FT'.

"In the last two-three years after the WTC (World Test Championship) was introduced, we have been having very little bilateral series. My current form is another reason; completing my 100 Tests, the end of the WTC cycle (2023-25), I thought is the right time to retire."

Dimuth Karunaratne is looking forward to relocating to Australia with his family next month. Having made his first-class debut for Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in 2008, he will play his final match for them against NCC in the SLC Major Club Three -Day Tournament from February 14-16.

"I have some personal plans of my own. I've decided to retire after speaking to other senior players like Angie (Angelo Mathews) and Chandi (Dinesh Chandimal)," he said.

"Rather than the three of us retiring at the same time, it will be better for us to go one by one. I thought I will retire first because I know I cannot go for my next target 10,000 runs with the lesser number of Tests being played.

"I am happy with what I have achieved so far. I want to announce my retirement with a happy moment like playing in my 100th Test."

Dimuth Karunaratne has been struggling to find himself among runs. In the first Test match against Australia, he managed to score just seven and 0 runs.

"Any cricketer's dream is to play 100 Tests and score 10,000 runs. It's a big achievement. When you start playing cricket, you don't think of those targets, but when you continue playing, you come across different targets," he said.

"But as Sri Lanka are playing less Test matches for a year, getting to 10,000 runs seems far away. Appearing in 100 Tests I feel is an achievement," he added.

He would look back at his career as a satisfied man due to its sheer longevity.

"Several players play Test cricket but only a handful are able to go and play 100 Tests. To become a member of that exclusive club I am very happy. To become Sri Lanka's seventh cricketer to play in 100 Tests is also a happy moment," he signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)