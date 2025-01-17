Vidarbha outclass Maharashtra by 69 runs

Vidarbha posted a mammoth 380 for three, riding on Shorey’s 114, Rathod’s 116 and Karun’s unbeaten 88 after they were asked to bat first

Hundreds by Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod found a perfect ally in in-form Karun Nair’s brutal fifty as Vidarbha outclassed Maharashtra by 69 runs to enter the Vijay Hazare Trophy final here on Thursday.

Vidarbha will face four-time champions Karnataka in the title clash here on Saturday. Vidarbha posted a mammoth 380 for three, riding on Shorey’s 114, Rathod’s 116 and Karun’s unbeaten 88 after they were asked to bat first. At no point, Maharashtra were able to challenge Vidarbha and they were restricted to 311-7.

