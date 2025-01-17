Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Vidarbha outclass Maharashtra by 69 runs

Vidarbha outclass Maharashtra by 69 runs

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Vidarbha posted a mammoth 380 for three, riding on Shorey’s 114, Rathod’s 116 and Karun’s unbeaten 88 after they were asked to bat first

Vidarbha outclass Maharashtra by 69 runs

Karun Nair

Listen to this article
Vidarbha outclass Maharashtra by 69 runs
x
00:00

Hundreds by Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod found a perfect ally in in-form Karun Nair’s brutal fifty as Vidarbha outclassed Maharashtra by 69 runs to enter the Vijay Hazare Trophy final here on Thursday. 


Also Read: El Greco bags Karl Umrigar Salver


Vidarbha will face four-time champions Karnataka in the title clash here on Saturday. Vidarbha posted a mammoth 380 for three, riding on Shorey’s 114, Rathod’s 116 and Karun’s unbeaten 88 after they were asked to bat first. At no point, Maharashtra were able to challenge Vidarbha and they were restricted to 311-7. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karun nair vijay hazare trophy cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK