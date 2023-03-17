Breaking News
Video shows Shakib Al Hasan getting manhandled by fans, nearly falls over: Watch

Updated on: 17 March,2023 06:12 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

The viral video of Shakib Al Hasan allegedly getting manhandled nearly falling over has kicked up a social media storm ever since

Video shows Shakib Al Hasan getting manhandled by fans, nearly falls over: Watch

Shakib Al Hasan (Pic Courtesy: AP)


Cricketers being mobbed by crazy fans is not certainly an uncommon occurrence and this has happened on several occasions often leading to injuries or heated conversations. In a shocking video that surfaced on social media on Friday, Shakib Al Hasan, who is the captain of the Bangladesh Test and T20I teams, was manhandled by fans during a commercial event in Dubai. 


The viral video of Shakib allegedly getting manhandled nearly falling over has kicked up a social media storm ever since. The barely 10-second clip was taken when he was on his way out of the venue. While some fans pushed him, others grabbed the all-rounder by his shirt. In one such instance, Shakib is also seen losing control and almost falling on the floor but managed to move on in a bid to exit the venue as quickly as possible. 



Watch the video below.


Earlier today, another video emerged of him mercilessly hitting a fan with his own cap in a fit of rage. The fan allegedly said things that left the skipper furious. In turn, he caught hold of the fan and started to hit him with it. The fan was escorted from the stadium so as to prevent the incident from escalating further. 

Also Read: Shakib's all-round show helps Bangladesh beat England in third One-dayer

Meanwhile, Shakib-led Bangladesh recently scripted a historic 3-0 sweep over England in the T20I series on home turf. England were short of an impactful batter with Will Jacks being ruled out due to a last-moment injury, much to the delight of Bangla Tigers, who made the most of this opportunity. The slow nature of surfaces was too much for England to deal with despite a couple of good batting performances. Both Bangladesh and England faced off each other in an ODI series earlier. Jos Buttler-led England won the ODI series, beating hosts Bangladesh 2-1. 

Shakib will next be seen representing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

