Virat writes to BCCI, claims he said 'nothing wrong' to Gambhir & Co.

Updated on: 07 May,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Top

In a report published by the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the opening batsman has written a message to a few BCCI officials explaining the situation and expressing his disappointment after being handed a fine of 100 per cent match fee. Kohli reportedly said he did not say anything wrong to the LSG players and mentor during the fight

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Pic/PTI

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli, who was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for his ugly on and off-field verbal fight with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, has written a letter to BCCI officials, saying that he didn’t say anything wrong to the members of his opposition team. 


In a report published by the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the opening batsman has written a message to a few BCCI officials explaining the situation and expressing his disappointment after being handed a fine of 100 per cent match fee. Kohli reportedly said he did not say anything wrong to the LSG players and mentor during the fight.


