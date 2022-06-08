Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 200 million followers on Instagram

Taking to Instagram Kohli posted a collage of his pictures and thanked his fans to reach the 200 million followers mark on Instagram

Virat Kohli. File Pic

Former India skipper Virat Kohli may be going through a lean patch with the bat, however that hasn't affected his stardom. Kohli has become the first Indian to reach the 200 million followers mark on Instagram. Taking to the social media platform, Kohli posted a collage on Instagram to thank his fans who have aided him in hitting the benchmark of 200 million followers.

The caption accompanying the collage reads, "200 million strong. Thank you for all your support insta fam."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

With this achievement, Kohli becomes the first Indian to hit 200 million followers. He's also currently the 3rd most followed sports person on Instagram behind footballers Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million) and Lionel Messi (334 million).

Kohli is one of the most active sportspersons on social media and keeps his fans well informed about his on-field and off-field sessions and personal updates.

Kohli most recently poured his heart out on social media following RCB's elimination from the IPL playoffs. The RCB team under the new leadership of Faf du Plessis fell to Rajasthan Royals in the penultimate game of the tournament.

Following the conclusion of the IPL, Kohli currently remains on an extended break. The Indian cricket superstar has been rested along with other key players such as Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Hence, he would not play a part in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa which begins on 9th June.

(with agency inputs)