Virat Kohli could be back for Zimbabwe tour

Run-hungry ex-India skipper, who has been given a break for the limited overs series v WI, could be part of ODI squad for mid-August contest in Zimbabwe

Virat Kohli walks back after being dismissed for 17 during the third ODI against England at Manchester recently. Pic/AFP

Virat Kohli was not part of Team India’s last two visits to Zimbabwe—2015 and 2016—when second string outfits were sent in order to rest key regular players.

However, the former India captain, who has been rested for the forthcoming T20I and ODI series in the West Indies, will be in Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in mid-August.

This means Kohli will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2013. The powers that be want Kohli to use the Zimbabwe trip to polish his game for the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year. “We don’t have any doubts about Virat’s ability. Every player goes through such phases and he will not be excluded from the T20 squad. He’s an important player in our World Cup T20 campaign. But playing more competitive games after the break will help him regain form and confidence. He needed a break which has been granted and he will resume his practice sessions soon,” said a BCCI source.



It is learnt that the selectors may give skipper Rohit Sharma a break from the Zimbabwe tour and left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the squad in Zimbabwe.

In nine ODIs on Zimbabwean soil, Kohli scored 365 runs at 60.83. His lone century against them came nine Julys ago at the Harare Sports Club, where his 115 helped India reach the 229-run target with six wickets to spare.