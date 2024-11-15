Currently, Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in Test cricket. In the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand, the veteran was seen returning to the pavilion on low scores. Team India suffered a 0-3 Test series whitewash against the Kiwis after many years on home soil

Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Virat Kohli departs after smashing a glorious cover drive in the simulation match x 00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India is playing a simulation match against India A at the WACA stadium in Perth.

It is a three-day warm match and is not available for public viewing. Team India stalwart Virat Kohli smashed his trademark shot (cover drive) during the match. But the veteran departed soon after the cover drive. Trying to attempt an outside off-stump ball, Kohli nicked it in the hands of second slip in Mukesh Kumar's over. Taking to X:

And Virat Kohli pulled off another beauty before poking outside off-stump and nicked off at second slip off Mukesh Kumar #AusvInd https://t.co/kah1GRsfxv — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 15, 2024

Similarly, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was clean-bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy for just 19 runs. Taking to X:

Rishabh Pant was clean bowled by Nitish Reddy for 19. He started aggressively but looked a bit shaky against a short of a length — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 15, 2024

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there are speculations about Team India skipper Rohit Sharma missing out on the first game. In case the skipper misses out, his deputy Jasprit Bumrah will take over the leadership duties, said Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to kick start on November 22, with the first Test match scheduled to be played in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.