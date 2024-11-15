Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > KL Rahul walks off the field after sustaining a injury on his right elbow during the simulation match

KL Rahul walks off the field after sustaining a injury on his right elbow during the simulation match

Updated on: 15 November,2024 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

KL Rahul is currently struggling to bring his A-game out. The batsman was rested after the first Test match against New Zealand. Later, he also parted ways with his Indian Premier League's (IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 2025 edition

KL Rahul walks off the field after sustaining a injury on his right elbow during the simulation match

KL Rahul leaving the field with Team India's physiotherapist (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
KL Rahul walks off the field after sustaining a injury on his right elbow during the simulation match
x
00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India is playing a simulation match against India A at the WACA stadium in Perth.


It is a three-day warm match and is not available for public viewing. During the match, Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul got a hit on his right elbow after facing a rising delivery. Later, the right-hander tried to resume his batting but seemed difficult for him. Following the injury, KL Rahul was seen leaving the ground with the team's physiotherapist. Taking to X:



Also Read: "He must die!", says Jake Paul after Mike Tyson slaps him during the weigh in, WATCH VIDEO

KL Rahul is currently struggling to bring his A-game out. The batsman was rested after the first Test match against New Zealand. Later, he also parted ways with his Indian Premier League's (IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 2025 edition.

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there are speculations about Team India skipper Rohit Sharma missing out on the first game. In case the skipper misses out, his deputy Jasprit Bumrah will take over the leadership duties, said Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to kick start on November 22, with the first Test match scheduled to be played in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kl rahul india Team India border-gavaskar trophy sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK