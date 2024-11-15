KL Rahul is currently struggling to bring his A-game out. The batsman was rested after the first Test match against New Zealand. Later, he also parted ways with his Indian Premier League's (IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 2025 edition

KL Rahul leaving the field with Team India's physiotherapist (Pic: X)

Listen to this article KL Rahul walks off the field after sustaining a injury on his right elbow during the simulation match x 00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India is playing a simulation match against India A at the WACA stadium in Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a three-day warm match and is not available for public viewing. During the match, Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul got a hit on his right elbow after facing a rising delivery. Later, the right-hander tried to resume his batting but seemed difficult for him. Following the injury, KL Rahul was seen leaving the ground with the team's physiotherapist. Taking to X:

KL Rahul’s not looking very comfortable after being struck on his right elbow/forearm off a rising delivery. Tried to resume batting by shaking it off but clearly couldn’t. And now leaving with the physio #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/JFivRNx7af — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 15, 2024

Also Read: "He must die!", says Jake Paul after Mike Tyson slaps him during the weigh in, WATCH VIDEO

KL Rahul is currently struggling to bring his A-game out. The batsman was rested after the first Test match against New Zealand. Later, he also parted ways with his Indian Premier League's (IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 2025 edition.

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there are speculations about Team India skipper Rohit Sharma missing out on the first game. In case the skipper misses out, his deputy Jasprit Bumrah will take over the leadership duties, said Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir during a press conference.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to kick start on November 22, with the first Test match scheduled to be played in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.