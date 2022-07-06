Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss West Indies series: Sources

Team India will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22

Virat Kohli reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. Pic/ AFP

In order to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, star batter Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for India's tour of the West Indies. Team India will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22. Currently, the Men in Blue are facing England in the multi-format series, with the last match to be played on July 17.

According to ANI sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli and Bumrah are among some other senior players who are likely to be rested for the tour. Kohli, who was known for his blistering batting performances has failed to regain his form. After missing out on the home series against South Africa, the former skipper could manage to score only 31 runs in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.

On the other hand, Bumrah led Team India at the Edgbaston and impressed everyone with his pace and fiery knock, where he smashed 35 runs in a single over by Stuart Broad and created a world record.

