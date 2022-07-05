‘We’re just two fierce competitors, ’ says Jonny Bairstow after altercation with Virat Kohli

“We’ve been fortunate to play against each other for over 10 years now. So, we have had some battles on the field. I am pretty sure we will be able to have dinner,” said Bairstow

England’s Jonny Bairstow (left) and Virat Kohli during the fifth Test at Edgbaston. Pic/PTI

Star England batter Jonny Bairstow has played down the heated verbal exchange he had with senior India player Virat Kohli during the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test, saying it was part and parcel of the game.

During the morning session on Sunday, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his ‘play and miss’ game, but the England batter wasn’t someone to take it lightly. At one point, the umpires had to intervene to cool down tempers. “Nah, there was literally nothing to it,” Bairstow, who hit 106 off 140 balls, said when asked about the heated exchange with Kohli.

“We’ve played against each other for a solid 10 years now. It’s a bit of craic [having good time, enjoyable social activity]. We’re fiercely competitive on the field and that’s what it’s about. We’re two competitors. It brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that’s part and parcel of the game.”

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj: We kept our patience as Jonny Bairstow was attacking

After that altercation, Bairstow started chancing his arms and played a lot of lofted shots over mid-off and clipped a few towards the mid-wicket boundary. Asked at the press conference after the third day’s play if Kohli was “poking the bear”, Bairstow replied, “It’s a nice pun that in it, really.

“We’ve been fortunate to play against each other for over 10 years now. So, we have had some battles on the field. I am pretty sure we will be able to have dinner,” said Bairstow.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever