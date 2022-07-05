Mohammed Siraj: We kept our patience as Jonny Bairstow was attacking

Bairstow (106 off 140 balls, 14x4, 2x6) blazed his way to a century on Sunday, his third in successive Tests this summer, to help England post 284 in their first innings in reply to India’s 416

Mohammed Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj says they were unruffled despite Jonny Bairstow’s onslaught on the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test because it is imperative for bowlers to stay calm when batters come up fighting hammer and tongs.

Siraj (4-66), leading wicket-taker in the match so far for the visitors, said they were not perturbed.

“As bowlers, we had to just keep patience. Bairstow is in form and he has been continuously playing attacking [game] since the New Zealand series. So we were aware his confidence was high,” Siraj said after the third day’s play on Sunday. “Our plan was simple, stick to our basics. We just kept believing in our ability, no matter what he did, it was a matter of one ball—be it an inswinger or seaming in off the pitch.”

