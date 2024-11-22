'Missed by 23 runs': Virender Sehwag hails son Aaryavir's 'near-Ferrari' knock in Cooch Behar Trophy

Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, Aaryavir hammered 34 fours and couple of sixes in his special effort

Virender Sehwag. Pic/AFP

India great Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir on Thursday smashed an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls in Delhi U-19's Cooch Behar Trophy contest against Meghalaya here.

Well played @aaryavirsehwag . Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao.. pic.twitter.com/4sZaASDkjx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 22, 2024

Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, Aaryavir hammered 34 fours and couple of sixes in his special effort. Bugga made a fine 114 off 108 balls.

In response to Meghalaya's 260, Delhi reached 468 for two in 81 overs at stumps on day two. Aaryavir was batting alongside Dhanya Nakra (98 batting) at the close of play.

Cooch Behar Trophy is India's premier multi-day domestic event for the U-19 age group.

