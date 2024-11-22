Breaking News
'Missed by 23 runs': Virender Sehwag hails son Aaryavir's 'near-Ferrari' knock in Cooch Behar Trophy

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:56 PM IST  |  Shillong
PTI |

Top

Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, Aaryavir hammered 34 fours and couple of sixes in his special effort

'Missed by 23 runs': Virender Sehwag hails son Aaryavir's 'near-Ferrari' knock in Cooch Behar Trophy

Virender Sehwag. Pic/AFP

India great Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir on Thursday smashed an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls in Delhi U-19's Cooch Behar Trophy contest against Meghalaya here.





Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, Aaryavir hammered 34 fours and couple of sixes in his special effort. Bugga made a fine 114 off 108 balls.

In response to Meghalaya's 260, Delhi reached 468 for two in 81 overs at stumps on day two. Aaryavir was batting alongside Dhanya Nakra (98 batting) at the close of play.

Cooch Behar Trophy is India's premier multi-day domestic event for the U-19 age group.

