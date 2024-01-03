Warner all set for final flourish in Sydney Test

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Sydney
Warner has helped to hype what amounts to a match with little really on the line for the home side—Australia have already clinched the three-Test series with victories in Perth and Melbourne.

Australia’s David Warner at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. Pic/AFP

The leadup to the third Test between Australia and Pakistan at David Warner’s home Sydney Cricket Ground was always going to be about the opening batter playing his final Test match.


Warner has helped to hype what amounts to a match with little really on the line for the home side—Australia have already clinched the three-Test series with victories in Perth and Melbourne. 


Also Read: 'Cape' of hope!


The visitors still have something to play for—the last time Pakistan beat Australia in a Test match in Australia was 1985—at the SCG. In 111 Test matches Warner has accumulated 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, including 26 centuries.

