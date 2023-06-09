Wasn’t tested enough on my front foot: Warner

Warner looked in great touch after surviving a probing first hour, particularly from Mohammed Shami. “Only thing I felt as a batsman I wasn’t challenged enough on my front-foot defence so it was okay to leave on length then try to put some pressure on,” said Warner

Australia's David Warner bats the ball during day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London. Pic/AFP

Australia’s opener David Warner feels he wasn’t challenged enough on his front-foot defence by a lackluster and erratic Indian bowling attack on Day One of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

Warner looked in great touch after surviving a probing first hour, particularly from Mohammed Shami. “Only thing I felt as a batsman I wasn’t challenged enough on my front-foot defence so it was okay to leave on length then try to put some pressure on,” said Warner.

