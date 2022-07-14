Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara rolls his arm in County Cricket

Pujara was seen rolling his arm as he bowled a single over and conceded eight runs in the process

Pic courtesy/ICC Twitter

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara is currently playing country cricket with Sussex. The batter had an eventful timeout with Sussex in April-May this year, scoring two double-centuries and two centuries that paved his way into the Indian cricket team against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match.

Pujara's side Sussex are currently playing County Championship Division Two team, Leicestershire and it seems the right-hander has donned a new role! Yes, Pujara was seen rolling his arm as he bowled a single over and conceded eight runs in the process. This is not the first time he has bowled in Test cricket. Pujara was last seen bowling off-breaks in First-Class cricket where he scalped 6 wickets in 21 innings.





With Pujara on a 'roll', wonder what do the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja think of this right-arm offie?



Prior to this County stint, Pujara was seen plying his trade with his Ranji team, Saurashtra wherein he scored 91 runs against an in-form Mumbai team.

Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, his fellow Team India team mate Umesh Yadav has too joined County team, Middlesex.