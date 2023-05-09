Watch: Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli meet, share few laughs ahead of MI vs RCB

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In a video posted by RCB's Twitter handle, the two legends were seen enjoying some laughs together ahead of the match

Picture Courtesy/Royal Challengers Bangalore's Twitter account

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, it was a sight to behold for millions of cricket fans worldwide as two of India's greatest cricketing icons, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were seen interacting at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.


In a video posted by RCB's Twitter handle, the two legends were seen enjoying some laughs together ahead of the match.




"Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. #PlayBold #nmmRCB #IPL2023," tweeted RCB.


In their previous match, Mumbai Indians had secured a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RCB had lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals.

RCB is in the fifth position in the points table with five wins and five losses. They have a total of ten points. On the other hand, MI also has the same win-loss record and number of points, but is down to sixth position due to an inferior net run-rate.

