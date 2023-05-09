In a video posted by RCB's Twitter handle, the two legends were seen enjoying some laughs together ahead of the match

Picture Courtesy/Royal Challengers Bangalore's Twitter account

Listen to this article Watch: Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli meet, share few laughs ahead of MI vs RCB x 00:00

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, it was a sight to behold for millions of cricket fans worldwide as two of India's greatest cricketing icons, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were seen interacting at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

In a video posted by RCB's Twitter handle, the two legends were seen enjoying some laughs together ahead of the match.

"Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. #PlayBold #nmmRCB #IPL2023," tweeted RCB.

Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! 🤩



When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/evswuCgQZD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 8, 2023

In their previous match, Mumbai Indians had secured a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RCB had lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals.

Also Read: How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? What remains at stake?

RCB is in the fifth position in the points table with five wins and five losses. They have a total of ten points. On the other hand, MI also has the same win-loss record and number of points, but is down to sixth position due to an inferior net run-rate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever