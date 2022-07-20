Watch: Team India arrives in Trinidad for series against West Indies

India and West Indies will square off in three one-day internationals (ODIs) from July 22 to July 27. The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7

File pic. Source/PTI

Team India arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday ahead of their white-ball series against West Indies, which is scheduled to start from Friday. Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj were some of the players seen at the airport along with the rest of the squad.

"Trinidad - WE ARE HERE! #TeamIndia | #WIvIND," tweeted BCCI.





India and West Indies will square off in three one-day internationals (ODIs) from July 22 to July 27. The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7. India has announced its squad for both ODI and T20I series. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are missing from both squads.

India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.



Also Read: BCCI appoints former Supreme Court judge as ethics officer

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

On the other hand, West Indies has also announced its squad for the ODI series. Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder has been recalled into the squad for the series. West Indies squad for ODI series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales Reserves: Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

The Indian team last toured West Indies in 2019. They both had two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. India won the Test series 2-0 and also won ODI and T20I series by 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.