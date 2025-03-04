WATCH: Kohli's fiery response to Head's dismissal as India tighten grip against Australia

Recognising the need to break Head’s momentum, Rohit Sharma introduced mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy into the attack

India breathed a collective sigh of relief after their nemesis, Australia opener Travis Head, was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final on Tuesday.

The wicket, which brought an end to Head’s promising innings, sparked a wave of emotion across the Indian camp and among millions of fans, with his dismissal being crucial in shifting the momentum back in India’s favour.

Australia, meanwhile, won the toss and chose to bat first. The openers having struggled in the early overs, Head soon began to find his rhythm eventually. His aggressive strokeplay was on full display as he struck a series of powerful boundaries, including a flick over square leg that seemed to echo his destructive performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The shot sent a ripple of unease through the Indian camp, as it appeared that Head might once again be the one to take the game away from India.

However, with the situation slipping from their control, India captain Rohit Sharma made a strategic move that would go on to be a turning point in the match. Recognising the need to break Head’s momentum, Sharma introduced mystery spinner Chakravarthy into the attack.

On the second delivery of the ninth over, Chakravarthy bowled a perfectly pitched ball on the off-stump line. Head, aiming to continue his attacking spree, planted his front foot and attempted to clear the long-off fence. But the shot didn’t come off as planned.

Instead of the sweet spot of the bat, Head made contact with the bottom half, resulting in a mistimed shot. The ball ballooned high into the air, sailing toward the right of long-off.

Shubman Gill, who had positioned himself in the perfect spot, sprinted toward the ball with impressive speed and agility. With eyes fixed on the sky, Gill leaped to make a stunning catch, sending Head back to the pavilion.

The stadium erupted in applause, with Sharma being visibly delighted, pumping his fists in celebration. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, gave Head a fiery send-off as he made his way off the field.

While India finished atop Group A, winning all three of their fixtures against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand, Australia were the second-ranked side in Group B - only behind South Africa.

The two teams are playing each other for the first time in a 50-overs contest since the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Final.

While Rohit Sharma and Co. were the finished second-best in Ahmedabad that night, in their last meeting against Australia at an ICC tournament, India edged out the Aussies on their way to the Men's T20 World Cup title.

(With agency inputs)