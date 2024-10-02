‘We didn’t react fast’: Bangladesh coach Hathurusinghe

Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe says team wasn’t prepared for India’s never-seen-before aggressive approach; feels visitors failed with the bat

India’s Jasprit Bumrah (left) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim at Green Park in Kanpur yesterday. Pic/PTI

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on Tuesday admitted that his team was blown away by India’s “not-seen-before” aggressive batting that eventually forced a result in the weather-hit second Test.

Eight sessions were lost in the first three days due to persistent rain and it seemed that the game would just meander to a dull draw.

However, after bowling out Bangladesh for 233, India destroyed the visitors’ attack to take a 52-run lead, all in just 34.4 overs.

Bundled out for just 146

The approach opened up the game. Then India kept Bangladesh under the pump, bowling them out for a mere 146 in the second essay and raced to the 95-run target in 17.2 overs.

Chandika Hathurusinghe

“This approach was not seen before and we did not react quickly. Credit to Rohit [Sharma] and his team for taking such an approach and making a game out of it,” Hathurusinghe said.

Understandably, Hathurusinghe said the defeat was painful, especially coming to these shores after a 2-0 series win over Pakistan.

“This defeat is really hurting us. Batting has been disappointing. We have not been performing to our potential in the last few series,” the coach added.

Asked if his bowlers did a better job than the batters, Hathurusinghe said he won’t compare his players. “Both are my players. Another factor is the quality of the opposition, and the skill level on display in this series was very high. We are learning a lot from here,” he said.

Toughest assignment

Hathurusinghe said the series taught his side about the areas they needed to improve. “Going forward, we will know what the top standard is, since this is the best team. Playing India is the toughest assignment at this stage, so we know how much we need to improve,” he added.

The former Lankan batter said he is not sure whether Litton Das and Mushfuqur Rahim should be promoted up the order.

The coach said he was not sure if veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had played his last Test.

“As far as I know, he will be playing the Test against South Africa,” he said.

