We expect Nortje to perform: Bavuma

South Africa white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma on Wednesday backed pacer Anrich Nortje to play a major role in the T20 International series against India despite an underwhelming Indian Premier League stint. Nortje was out of international action since the T20 World Cup last year due to a hip injury. The express pacer turned out in the IPL for Delhi Capitals after missing the initial few games. However, he was far from his best.

“Anrich is a big player for us, an integral part of the bowling unit. When he joined the IPL he had come off a huge layoff due to injury,” Bavuma said on the eve of the first T20I against India here. “But the more he plays, the closer he will get to the levels he is capable of. He is an important member of the team and we expect him to perform accordingly,” he added. The last time the two sides met, hosts South Africa won five out of the six matches during the tour comprising three Tests and as many ODIs earlier this year.

