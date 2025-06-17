Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Well look to acclimatise quickly and learn

‘We’ll look to acclimatise quickly and learn’

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

On Monday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced an 18-member squad that will play five two-day matches and four one-day games in the UK

‘We’ll look to acclimatise quickly and learn’

Suryansh Shedge at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
‘We’ll look to acclimatise quickly and learn’
x
00:00

Mumbai Emerging team captain Suryansh Shedge, 22, has urged his teammates to learn as much as possible from their upcoming tour to the United Kingdom, which begins with a two-day fixture against Nottinghamshire Cricket Club on June 30.

On Monday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced an 18-member squad that will play five two-day matches and four one-day games in the UK. “We will look to do maximum learning during this tour. Obviously, it will take some time for our players to get used to English conditions, but as captain, I will try to ensure we can do that as fast as possible. I urge my teammates to just be themselves and look to learn as much as possible,” Shedge told mid-day at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.  


Shedge, who has represented Mumbai in seven first-class games, was part of IPL-18 runners-up Punjab Kings. He will be assisted by vice-captain Vedant Murkar besides experienced Ranji Trophy batters like Angkrish Raghuvansi and Musheer Khan. 


“The team will be playing at venues across North and South England where conditions differ. It will be a big plus for our boys as they look to acclimatise to different conditions,” said MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee chairman Raju Kulkarni.

The squad
Suryansh Shedge (captain), Vedant Murkar (vice-captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Vartak, Ayush Zimare, Himanshu Singh, Manan Bhatt, Musheer Khan, Nikhil Giri, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Pratikkumar Yadav, Prem Devkar, Prince Badiani, Zaid Patankar, Rishikesh Gore, Harsh Aghav and Harshal Jadhav  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

test cricket cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK