Suryansh Shedge at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Emerging team captain Suryansh Shedge, 22, has urged his teammates to learn as much as possible from their upcoming tour to the United Kingdom, which begins with a two-day fixture against Nottinghamshire Cricket Club on June 30.

On Monday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced an 18-member squad that will play five two-day matches and four one-day games in the UK. “We will look to do maximum learning during this tour. Obviously, it will take some time for our players to get used to English conditions, but as captain, I will try to ensure we can do that as fast as possible. I urge my teammates to just be themselves and look to learn as much as possible,” Shedge told mid-day at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Shedge, who has represented Mumbai in seven first-class games, was part of IPL-18 runners-up Punjab Kings. He will be assisted by vice-captain Vedant Murkar besides experienced Ranji Trophy batters like Angkrish Raghuvansi and Musheer Khan.

“The team will be playing at venues across North and South England where conditions differ. It will be a big plus for our boys as they look to acclimatise to different conditions,” said MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee chairman Raju Kulkarni.

The squad

Suryansh Shedge (captain), Vedant Murkar (vice-captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Vartak, Ayush Zimare, Himanshu Singh, Manan Bhatt, Musheer Khan, Nikhil Giri, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Pratikkumar Yadav, Prem Devkar, Prince Badiani, Zaid Patankar, Rishikesh Gore, Harsh Aghav and Harshal Jadhav