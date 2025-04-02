Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We may get a much more talented player than Jaiswal says MCA secretary Abhay Hadap

"We may get a much more talented player than Jaiswal", says MCA secretary Abhay Hadap

Updated on: 02 April,2025 07:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

India opener set to leave Mumbai for Goa

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 23, who represented Mumbai in 36 first-class games, 33 List ‘A’ matches and 107 T20s, will now play for Goa in the 2025-26 domestic season. Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed to mid-day that Jaiswal’s request for No Objection Certificate was accepted and granted. 


Also Read: Changing to side-on action did the trick for Ashwani, says academy coach Vajinder Singh


When asked to react to Jaiswal’s decision to leave Mumbai, Hadap said: “It’s not shocking, but yes it’s surprising. We have good cricketers to replace one. We may get a much more talented cricketer than him.


Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at MCA-BKC ground in January. PIC/Anurag Ahire

“In his email he said, I wanted to play for Goa Cricket Association in domestic cricket. We have given him the NOC,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told mid-day.com on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi-born Jaiswal is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL and has played his all age group cricket for Mumbai.

