Yashasvi Jaiswal

India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, 23, who represented Mumbai in 36 first-class games, 33 List ‘A’ matches and 107 T20s, will now play for Goa in the 2025-26 domestic season. Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed to mid-day that Jaiswal’s request for No Objection Certificate was accepted and granted.

When asked to react to Jaiswal’s decision to leave Mumbai, Hadap said: “It’s not shocking, but yes it’s surprising. We have good cricketers to replace one. We may get a much more talented cricketer than him.

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal during a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir at MCA-BKC ground in January. PIC/Anurag Ahire



“In his email he said, I wanted to play for Goa Cricket Association in domestic cricket. We have given him the NOC,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told mid-day.com on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi-born Jaiswal is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL and has played his all age group cricket for Mumbai.