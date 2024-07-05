"We’re all champions! All 1.4 billion of us!": Hardik Pandya

In his emotional message accompanying the video, Pandya said that "all 1.4 billion of us" are champions. He thanked the cricket fans for the love and said the players do what they do to celebrate with the fans

Hardik Pandya with the T20 World Cup 2024 (Pic: X/@hardikpandya7)

The T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a video of him enjoying the celebrations of the open-top bus at the Marine Drive in Mumbai during the "victory parade."

The "victory parade" was organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to celebrate Team India's sensational win against South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Bridgetown in Barbados. Following the victory parade, Pandya took to X. Taking to X:

India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains! We love you so much! Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We’re… pic.twitter.com/c18lLrPJ1q

— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2024

In his emotional message accompanying the video, Pandya said that "all 1.4 billion of us" are champions. He thanked the cricket fans for the love and said the players do what they do to celebrate with the fans.

"India, you mean the world to me! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the love.. these are moments that I will never ever forget! Thank you for coming out to celebrate with us, despite the rains| We love you so much!" wrote Pandya in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Celebrating with you is why we do what we do! We’re all champions! All 1.4 billion of us! Thank you Mumbai, thank you India," said Hardik Pandya, dancing with gay abundance on the bus while holding the trophy in his hand.

The star all-rounder had an emotional breakdown after guiding Team India to win the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. The previous months had been difficult for Hardik Pandya. During the Indian Premier League 2024, following the captaincy controversy of Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was continuously booed by the franchise's fans. The criticism was followed in almost all the stadiums in which MI's matches were scheduled and also on social media platforms.

Helping the "Men in Blue" in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 by bowling a stellar final over and later getting cheered at the Wankhede Stadium brought out the emotions out of Pandya.

(With IANS Inputs)