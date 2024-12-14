Breaking News
'We’re looking to post big 1st innings total': Gill

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

Gill didn’t play the first Test due to a finger injury, but looked good in his brief innings of 31 and 28 during the pink ball Test in Adelaide which India lost by 10 wickets

Shubman Gill during a training session in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/AFP

India batter Shubman Gill says the need to put up a big first innings total has been the talking point among his team’s batters ahead of the third Test against Australia and each one of them has devised a plan to make it happen at the Gabba.


Gill didn’t play the first Test due to a finger injury, but looked good in his brief innings of 31 and 28 during the pink ball Test in Adelaide which India lost by 10 wickets.


“As a batting group, we are looking to post a big total first up. That’s been the key discussion and every batter has his own game plan,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.


Also Read: Indians must 'run' hard

India have had at least six scores of 150 or less in recent times and Gill admitted that the piece of stat isn’t lost upon the batting group. He said it is now a three-match series for his side. “Adelaide Test, we didn’t do well, but the series is still 1-1. We will treat it as a three-match Test series and if we win this one, we will have an advantage going into Melbourne and Sydney,” Gill said.

Skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t come for the optional training session. Recently, Sunil Gavaskar had criticised out-of-form players for not turning up in optional net sessions despite having enough breaks in between matches.

