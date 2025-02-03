"We want to become a great Australian team": Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon believes that this ICC World Test Championship-holding Australian team has a long way to go before being considered one of the greats. The spinner also spoke about his spin-bowling partners, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, and what it is like to bowl as a trio of spinners in a team that traditionally relies on pace bowlers

Nathan Lyon (Pic: File Pic)

Australia's premier spinner Nathan Lyon feels that despite their side's success in the previous years, there are still some milestones left to be reached after which they can be considered a truly great team.

Ahead of the second Test match against Sri Lanka, Nathan Lyon stated that the current team is still a long way from achieving greatness as a Test team. Despite reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy title against India in the summer and registering the biggest-ever win in the subcontinent with an innings and 242-run over Sri Lanka, Lyon still believes that the team is far from being considered the great side.

"We want to become a great Australian team. We are on that journey, we are not there yet. That is our end goal," he said as quoted by ICC.

"Part of that journey is making sure that when we close the window, we nail it shut. It is all about being ruthless and doing our best thing for long periods of time," he added.

He stated that winning in India (2004) and winning the Ashes (2201) away from home are the key milestones.

"Well, there are a few things, we have not won in India, We have retained the last two Ashes (via drawn series), away," said Nathan Lyon.

"So, there are a few things that for me, this is only me and my thoughts as well. But, we have got some great players within that changing room. There is no point hiding behind that, you look at Smithy (Steve Smith) bringing up 10,000 (runs)."

"You have got Starcy (Mitchell Starc) in my eyes, who has got around the corner from Test matches. So, there are great players, but I feel like we are on the journey to become a great Australian team. And I think that is an incredible journey to be a part of it," he continued.

The spinner also spoke about his spin-bowling partners, Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, and what it is like to bowl as a trio of spinners in a team that traditionally relies on pace bowlers.

"We are three totally different bowlers with three different mindsets as well. I feel like I am learning from Todd and Matt, and I feel like they are pushing me to try and get better as well. Hopefully, I am passing on a little bit of knowledge here and there," Nathan Lyon said.

The trio claimed 17 of Australia's 20 wickets in Galle, but the chances of them playing together again after the second Test is slim, as Australia's next tour of the subcontinent is not until 2027 when they face India.

(With ANI Inputs)