"We want to play high-risk, high-reward cricket in T20s": Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (Pic: File Pic)

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said the team is ready to push the barriers in the T20Is by adopting a high-risk, high-reward approach. From here on, the target is now to get 250-260 regularly in the format.

In the Wankhede match, Team India registered 247 runs for the loss of nine wickets which was also the fourth-highest total in the shortest format of the game.

"That's the kind of T20 cricket we want to play. We don't want to fear losing a game of cricket. We want to play high-risk, high-reward cricket. And these guys have adopted that ideology really well", Gautam Gambhir told the host broadcaster after the match on Sunday.

Gautam Gambhir stated that the team will now be looking to register a score in the vicinity of 250 runs in every match and he doesn't mind his side getting out for a low score in some matches in the attempt to reach the target.

"We want to try and get to 250-260 regularly. And in trying to do that, there'll be games where we'll get bundled out for 120-130. And that is what T20 cricket is all about."

"Unless and until you don't play that high-risk cricket, you won't get those big rewards as well. Most importantly, I think we're on the right track. Come those big tournaments, we want to continue playing this way and we don't want to fear losing anything," Gautam Gambhir added.

"I think the ideology of this T20 team is based on selflessness and fearlessness, and I think in the last six months, these guys have done it day in, day out."

Gambhir used the breathtaking 54-ball 135 of Abhishek Sharma to further validate his point.

"We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient with these boys. I haven't seen a better T20 hundred against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently," he added.

Gautam Gambhir also hailed Varun Chakravarthy for making a strong comeback in the international circuit.

"I think his transformation from IPL to international T20 cricket has been phenomenal. This series was probably the benchmark as well because England is a high-quality side."

"They've got some really quality cricketers and the kind of surfaces we've played on - I think they were fantastic batting wickets and the way he's bowled those tough overs has been phenomenal," said Gambhir.

Chakravarthy was the highest wicket-taker in the series with 14 scalps at an average of 9.85 and an economy rate of 7.66.

There were rumours surrounding the rifts in the Indian dressing room after the side's horrendous outing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gautam Gambhir said everything will fall in place once the team returns to winning ways. "They (these players) have played a lot of cricket against each other. That's all Indian cricket is all about us.

"When results start going your way, everything goes well. Our players know what it means to represent 140-150 crore Indians", he added.

On the controversy surrounding Harshit Rana coming in as a concussion sub for Shivam Dube in the previous match at Pune, Gautam Gambhir said rather lightly: He (Dube) probably bowled four overs today.

(With PTI Inputs)