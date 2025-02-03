Maaya Rajeshwaran has already made a mark at a young age. A budding Indian tennis sensation, Maaya aims to raise the tricolour high on the world stage of the racket sport. Petra Marcinko's run came to an end as she retired after trailing 1-2 against Aleksandar Krunic. Reason for this was not revealed, but her absence left huge void in tournament

Maaya Rajeshwaran

Listen to this article Maaya Rajeshwaran stages thrilling comeback to beat Jessica Failla at Mumbai Open x 00:00

It was another enthralling day of action at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maaya Rajeshwaran defeated Jessica Failla and made a stunning comeback. On the other hand, Petra Marcinko's unexpected retirement made the headlines as the qualifying draw concluded, according to a Mumbai Open press release.

Also Read: Atlee hails coach Oliver as ‘Pickleball Dhoni’ after Jawans' unforgettable season

In the match, Maaya Rajeshwaran defeated Jessica Failla by 7-6, 1-6, 6-4. After securing a victory in the first set, Maaya failed to dominate the second set as Jessica found the momentum. In the third set, Maaya Rajeshwaran's composure helped her seal the win.

Maaya Rajeshwaran has already made a mark at a young age. A budding Indian tennis sensation, Maaya aims to raise the tricolour high on the world stage of the racket sport.

Petra Marcinko's run came to an end as she retired after trailing 1-2 against Aleksandar Krunic. The reason for this was not revealed, but her absence left a huge void in the tournament.

The Japanese fourth seed, Mei Yamaguchi, displayed incredible resilience to overcome Alevtina Ibragimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6. After losing the opening set, she mounted a strong comeback, levelling the match before clinching the decider in a tense tiebreak. The match lasted over two hours, showcasing top-tier tennis from both players.

In another enthralling encounter, Tina Smith defeated Daria Kudashova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Despite dropping the second set, Smith maintained her aggressive style, breaking Kudashova's serve at crucial moments in the final set to claim the victory.

The main draws for the tournament will commence on February 3. Tatjana Maria of Germany will take on Aleksandra Krunic of Croatia in the opening game at centre court, followed by Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic facing Rebecca Marinofrom Canada. To conclude proceedings, India's Sahaja Yamalapalli will go up against Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand.

(With ANI Inputs)