Atlee hails coach Oliver as 'Pickleball Dhoni' after Jawans' unforgettable season

The Bengaluru Jawans had an exciting run in the World Pickleball League, giving their all in every match. Team owner Atlee couldn’t be prouder. “Full credit goes to my team—they played their hearts out, win or lose, and put on a great show. They brought focus, energy, and inspiration for the next generation.”

He also praised their coach, Oliver, calling him ‘Pickleball Dhoni’ for his calm and strategic approach. “The winning credit? That belongs to Oliver - always composed and focused, no matter what.” Behind the scenes, key figures made it all happen. “Jameel, our CFO, brought the team together, and Ani, our team manager, was a great support. I’m grateful for every single player.”

Atlee had a special mention for Kat but made sure to acknowledge the entire squad. “If I had to pick a favorite (sorry, Lopez and Trang!), it’s Kat. But truly, everyone was fantastic - Vrushali, our ‘Hammer’ from India, Felix, Mauro, Jack (unbeaten!). Marcello, and Mauro, an incredible doubles pair with a 34-year age gap!”

Looking ahead, Atlee has big plans. “This is just the beginning. Bengaluru Jawans will keep growing pickleball in our region, host tournaments, and get more people into the game. Pickleball is great for mental and physical health, a sport for all ages, and it’s only going to get bigger in India.”

The season might be over, but the Jawans aren’t slowing down. “These last 10 days were unforgettable, but we’re just getting started. We’ll be back next season, ready to fight for the title again!”