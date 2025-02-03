Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Atlee hails coach Oliver as Pickleball Dhoni after Jawans unforgettable season

Atlee hails coach Oliver as ‘Pickleball Dhoni’ after Jawans' unforgettable season

Updated on: 03 February,2025 02:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The season might be over, but the Jawans aren’t slowing down

Atlee hails coach Oliver as ‘Pickleball Dhoni’ after Jawans' unforgettable season

Atlee had a special mention for Kat but made sure to acknowledge the entire squad

Listen to this article
Atlee hails coach Oliver as ‘Pickleball Dhoni’ after Jawans' unforgettable season
x
00:00

The Bengaluru Jawans had an exciting run in the World Pickleball League, giving their all in every match. Team owner Atlee couldn’t be prouder. “Full credit goes to my team—they played their hearts out, win or lose, and put on a great show. They brought focus, energy, and inspiration for the next generation.”


He also praised their coach, Oliver, calling him ‘Pickleball Dhoni’ for his calm and strategic approach. “The winning credit? That belongs to Oliver - always composed and focused, no matter what.” Behind the scenes, key figures made it all happen. “Jameel, our CFO, brought the team together, and Ani, our team manager, was a great support. I’m grateful for every single player.”


Atlee had a special mention for Kat but made sure to acknowledge the entire squad. “If I had to pick a favorite (sorry, Lopez and Trang!), it’s Kat. But truly, everyone was fantastic - Vrushali, our ‘Hammer’ from India, Felix, Mauro, Jack (unbeaten!). Marcello, and Mauro, an incredible doubles pair with a 34-year age gap!”


Looking ahead, Atlee has big plans. “This is just the beginning. Bengaluru Jawans will keep growing pickleball in our region, host tournaments, and get more people into the game. Pickleball is great for mental and physical health, a sport for all ages, and it’s only going to get bigger in India.”

The season might be over, but the Jawans aren’t slowing down. “These last 10 days were unforgettable, but we’re just getting started. We’ll be back next season, ready to fight for the title again!”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update Mumbai sports Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK