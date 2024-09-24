As more people take up the sport in Mumbai amid filling courts, mid-day spoke to enthusiasts about why they are gravitating toward courts beyond badminton and tennis

Dr Alkesh Bhaya (right) started playing a little over seven months ago and has been enjoying it ever since then. Photo Courtesy: Alkesh Bhaya

Pickleball is a racquet or paddle sport that is played between two or four people on court With each passing day, more Mumbaikars are taking up the sport in the city with friends People of all ages and gender can play it and that is why more people are playing it

The Pickleball courts are fuller now in Bandra, says Nikhil Mehrotra, than they were a year ago. Mehrotra started playing Pickleball, an offbeat sport that is taking over Mumbai one court at a time, in 2023. In the last one year, the game, which is nothing like table tennis or tennis even, but looks quite similar, has seen a growing number of Mumbaikars take to it.