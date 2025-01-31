Pune United roar into semis of World Pickleball League

The young and dynamic Pune squad displayed remarkable composure and precision, outclassing their opponents in every match

Team Pune United

Pune United delivered a stellar performance against Dilli Dillwale, securing a resounding 5-0 victory and booking their place in the semi-finals of the World Pickleball League.

The young and dynamic Pune squad displayed remarkable composure and precision, outclassing their opponents in every match. With seamless coordination and strategic play, they asserted their dominance throughout the tie, leaving no room for a comeback. This commanding win not only underscores their growing prowess in the league but also sets the stage for an intense semi-final showdown that will take place on February 1.

