Pune United roar into semis of World Pickleball League

Pune United roar into semis of World Pickleball League

Updated on: 31 January,2025 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Team Pune United

Pune United delivered a stellar performance against Dilli Dillwale, securing a resounding 5-0 victory and booking their place in the semi-finals of the World Pickleball League.


The young and dynamic Pune squad displayed remarkable composure and precision, outclassing their opponents in every match. With seamless coordination and strategic play, they asserted their dominance throughout the tie, leaving no room for a comeback. This commanding win not only underscores their growing prowess in the league but also sets the stage for an intense semi-final showdown that will take place on February 1.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


