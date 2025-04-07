Just like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Laadki Bahin scheme, financial aid received through Special Assistance Scheme will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said, adding that a separate plan for the housing of PwDs should also be devised

CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that 'district divyang bhavans' would be established to ensure that PwDs can access all necessary services under one roof. Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashra govt plans several measures for PwDs, including job policy, Divyang Bhavans: CM Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that an employment policy for persons with disabilities (PwD), alongside other initiatives for their welfare, is in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, he further stated that 'district divyang bhavans' would be established to ensure that PwDs can access all necessary services under one roof.

"Just like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Laadki Bahin scheme, financial aid received through the Special Assistance Scheme will be credited via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," he said, adding that a separate housing plan for PwDs should also be formulated.

The Maharashtra CM urged authorities to develop new, relevant schemes and policies to improve the lives of the differently-abled and ensure their effective implementation, PTI reported.

Speaking at a review meeting concerning the issues faced by PwDs, Fadnavis said, "The state government is making efforts to make the differently-abled financially self-reliant. We will provide them with skill training, employment, and self-employment opportunities. A policy will be prepared for their employment. The Skill Development and Industries Department has been instructed to prepare a policy regarding employment and stalls."

He also directed officials to ensure that the aid under the special assistance scheme implemented for differently-abled citizens in the state be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, reported PTI.

“The District Collector should undertake a time-bound programme for the beneficiaries whose bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar. It is necessary to adopt the DBT system for effective implementation of the schemes," said Fadnavis.

Health, medical education depts must run campaign for distribution of disability certificates: CM Fadnavis

The CM also stressed the need for a special campaign for disability surveys and certification, as many persons with disabilities face difficulties accessing government schemes, concessions, education, jobs, and health facilities due to the absence of a disability certificate.

"The Health and Medical Education departments should implement a special campaign for the distribution of disability certificates," he added.

To facilitate easier and more dignified admission to higher education, Fadnavis suggested that each university create a dedicated system for PwDs, including disabled-friendly infrastructure, assistive devices, special guidance centres, and counselling services.

"The government is positive about taking necessary measures to increase the participation of differently-abled students in the mainstream of education. The Higher and Technical Education Department should prepare a proposal in this regard and submit it in the cabinet meeting," he said.

In addition, Fadnavis mentioned that eligible PwDs would be included in the Antyodaya Anna Yojana immediately, and the state government would develop a separate scheme for those who do not meet the existing criteria.

He pointed out that the Food and Civil Supplies Department is distributing ration cards to eligible disabled persons.

‘Maharashtra to prepare separate housing scheme for PwDs’

"For the empowerment of persons with disabilities in the state, 1 per cent of the funds allocated for regular schemes will be reserved in the District Annual Plan every year from 2025-26. From this fund, a District Divyang Bhavan will be set up at the district level to provide all the facilities for persons with disabilities under one roof," Fadnavis said.

The CM also informed that the state government will prepare a separate housing scheme for PwDs and will assist those beneficiaries who do not have land to build houses.

The meeting also covered topics such as loan waivers through the Divyang Corporation, the procurement of quality medicines in government hospitals via the Public Health Department, and the requirement for each department to spend 5 per cent of its budget on PwDs as mandated by the Disability Act.

"It also discussed training and separate sports stadiums, care for the severely disabled, giving priority to the differently-abled for posts with honourarium, appointing such persons to various committees at the district and taluka levels, as well as organising a festival for them at the state level," the release added.

(With PTI inputs)