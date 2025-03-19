Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement while speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday

The rules aim to make train travel more accessible and convenient for these groups, Vaishnaw (above) said. File Pic/PTI.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the Indian Railways has introduced a provision to ensure lower berths in trains for senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities.

According to an official statement, the rules aim to make train travel more accessible and convenient for these groups.

It said that senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 years and above, and pregnant women will automatically be allotted a lower berth if available, even if they don’t specifically request it during the booking process.

The railways said that the following number of berths were being provided-

- Sleeper Class: 6-7 lower berths per coach.

- 3AC (Air Conditioned 3 Tier): 4-5 lower berths per coach.

- 2AC (Air Conditioned 2 Tier): 3-4 lower berths per coach.

"The number of berths available depends on the number of coaches in the train," the railways said in an official statement.

It said that a dedicated reservation quota is available for persons with disabilities, which applies to all mail/express trains, including premium trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi.

The reservation includes:

- Sleeper Class: 4 berths (including 2 lower berths).

- 3AC: 4 berths (including 2 lower berths).

- 2S (Reserved Second Sitting) or CC (Air-Conditioned Chair Car): 4 seats.

Priority for Vacant Lower Berths:

If there are vacant lower berths during the journey, senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities, who might have initially been allotted upper or middle berths, will be given preference to switch to the lower berths, the statement said.

"The provisions reflect the Indian Railways' commitment to making travel easier and more comfortable for those who need extra assistance. Passengers are encouraged to make use of these special facilities to enjoy a safer and more convenient journey," the said the statement.

