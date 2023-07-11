Skipper Ben Stokes insists England will stick to their original Bazball approach after Headingley Test victory

Ben Stokes hits one for a six during the third Test v Australia at Leeds recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘We’ll continue the way we play’: Ben Stokes on hotly-debated 'Bazball' approach x 00:00

England will “play cricket that gets a result, our way”, said their inspirational captain Ben Stokes, strengthening the team’s commitment to stick to the hotly-debated Bazball approach. England beat Australia by three wickets to win the third Test at Headingley on Sunday and cut the deficit to 1-2 in the five-match Ashes series, having lost the first two games.

“We’ve kept the series alive and we just have to park everything from this week, but continue the way we play,” Stokes said. “I said last week we find ourselves in the perfect position with the way we play cricket. “It doesn’t change. After the Lord’s game and before this game, before the game in Manchester, we just have to do exactly the same thing: play cricket that gets a result, our way.”

Stokes was happy with England’s approach here, but insisted his team needs to improve. “I still think we can be better. The thing about cricket is no one has the perfect answer to everything. Everything will be assessed on the outcome. That will always be the case. No one ever has the perfect answer for how it should be played.

“We can be better in certain areas, and that’s all we can do, keep trying to be better and better and as clear as we possibly can as a team. People always seem to have an answer after the fact. I don’t think anyone will ever crack it; that’s why it’s such a great game,” he added.

