Ben Stokes confident England can complete Ashes comeback

England skipper Ben Stokes says side are confident of winning remaining Tests at Manchester and The Oval to regain Ashes

Chris Woakes celebrates England’s victory with a raised bat as Australia’s Mitchell Starc walks back dejectedly at Headingley, Leeds, yesterday. Pics/Getty Images, AFP; PTI

England kept their Ashes hopes alive on Sunday as Harry Brook made an impressive 75 before the recalled duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood completed a thrilling three-wicket win over Australia at Headingley.

England were struggling at 171-6—still needing a further 80 runs to reach a target of 251—after Mitchell Starc had removed skipper Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession after lunch on the fourth day. It was then that Brook was joined in the middle by Woakes, playing his first Test since March last year.

England’s Harry Brook after his half century yesterday

But with Australia eyeing a win that would have given them a first Ashes series success in England in 22 years, Brook and Woakes shared a stand of 59 that took the hosts to the brink of victory.

England captain Ben Stokes said he has no doubt his side can pull off a remarkable Ashes comeback. Australia still lead the best-of-five series 2-1. But Stokes remains confident England can become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the Don Bradman-inspired 1936-37 Australia side that won the Ashes. “Yep. No hesitation,” said Stokes when asked if England can win the series.

England captain Ben Stokes (right) with his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins after the hosts’ victory at Leeds yesterday

“Another down to the wire game. It’s nice to get over the line in this one and keep our hopes alive.”

Stokes’s 155 was not enough as England fell just short in a run chase in the controversial second Test at Lord’s last week. But he and the selectors could afford themselves a pat on the back as the three changes they made to the side paid dividends. Woakes and Wood starred with both bat and ball, while Moeen Ali took the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in Australia’s second innings. “It’s great when you make decisions like that and they have a big impact on the team,” Stokes said.

Brief scores

Australia 263 & 224 lost to England 237 & 254-7 (H Brook 75, Z Crawley 44, C Woakes 32*; M Starc 5-78) by 3 wickets

