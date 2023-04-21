'We’ll look to continue to build on the winning momentum': Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians have had three back to back wins, both at home and away, pacer Jason Behrendorff has been a key figure, leading the bowling attack, picking five wickets in his last two matches

Jason Behrendorff (Pic: Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians have had three back to back wins, both at home and away, pacer Jason Behrendorff has been a key figure, leading the bowling attack, picking five wickets in his last two matches.

Behrendorff dismissed the in form Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi early in MI’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to put MI ahead early in their title defence.

Behrendorff said that the team was confident after their recent successes and would look to take the same forward when they step out at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

“The team is gelling together really nicely. All the top six batters have had an impact. So that’s a very exciting thing for us. Guys are getting some quality game time. The main thing for us is to keep looking to get that little bit better in each game. We have won a couple of games now and we’ll just try to continue to build on that momentum,” he said.

The Australian pacer said that all the team’s top batters had made good contributions in the tournament so far and the bowling group is also understanding their roles better, with strategies in place for their next opponent.

“Punjab Kings are a very powerful team. They are a tough batting line up to bowl to. We have got some good plans that will hopefully come off against their batters.”

Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings in their next match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

