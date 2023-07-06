he day’s hero was Delhi’s Rana, whose 31 off 22 balls, batting at No. 9 took North closer to 200-run target that seemed a distant reality after the seventh wicket fell at 123

Shivam Mavi

Listen to this article Duleep Trophy: West Zone big guns fail to fire as Central in control on Day 1 x 00:00

Central Zone bowlers led by captain Shivam Mavi (4-43) silenced the big guns in the West Zone batting line-up to restrict them to 216 for 8 and take control of the proceedings on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final here on Wednesday. The lone point of resistance for West came from Atit Sheth who made a composed 74 off 129 balls.



West Zone’s Prithvi Shaw (26) and captain Priyank Panchal (13) started on a confident note, and they had the assistance of fortune as well. Shaw was given a life on 16 when Vivek Singh dropped him at first slip off pacer Yash Thakur.

The dismissal opened the flood gate as West lost wickets at regular intervals. Suryakumar Yadav (7) was also given a reprieve on 7 as Vivek dropped his second catch of the match, this time off Shivam Mavi. Sarfaraz Khan (0) came to this match riding on a mountain of runs that he had scored over the last three domestic seasons. But on this day, all he could do was last for a 12-ball nought, dragging a Mavi delivery back onto his stumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw likely to play for Northamptonshire after Duleep Trophy

Pujara scores 28

Pujara made a 102-ball 28 and looked set for a long haul. However, Mavi returned to oust the seasoned batter as West slipped to 110 for 6 in the 49th over. His expansive shot did not go past Amandeep Khare at wide first slip.

The only jarring note during this phase of absolute domination for Central was the collision involving Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh, who went after a skier played by Sheth. The absence of Avesh might have reduced the fire power of Central’s bowling and Sheth exploited it in the company of Dharmendra Jadeja (39).

Rana shines for North Zone

In the other semi-final in Bangalore, Delhi all-rounder Harshit Rana showed his all-round prowess as North Zone finished the opening day against South Zone on even keel after being bowled out for a paltry 198. At stumps, South Zone were precariously placed at 63-4 with opener Mayank Agarwal batting on 37. The rain robbed at least an hour’s play in the final session. The day’s hero was Delhi’s Rana, whose 31 off 22 balls, batting at No. 9 took North closer to 200-run target that seemed a distant reality after the seventh wicket fell at 123.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever