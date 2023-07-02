Breaking News
Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway mishap: Police to identify victims using DNA comparison
We will bulldoze them: Aaditya Thackeray challenges Maharashtra government
Mumbai: Minor raped in Dharavi, pregnant
Mumbai: Remedial work at Magathane metro station site to take months
Mumbai: Man steals mango, dies in freak accident in Charkop
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Duleep Trophy 2023 Central North Zone enter semis

Duleep Trophy 2023: Central, North Zone enter semis

Updated on: 02 July,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

Resuming at the overnight 69-6, East Zone never really offered any fight and were bowled out for 129 in their second innings

Duleep Trophy 2023: Central, North Zone enter semis

Saurabh Kumar (Pic: Getty Images)

Listen to this article
Duleep Trophy 2023: Central, North Zone enter semis
x
00:00

Riding on an excellent eight-wicket haul by Saurabh Kumar, Central Zone advanced to the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy with a facile 170-run win over East Zone here on Saturday.


Resuming at the overnight 69-6, East Zone never really offered any fight and were bowled out for 129 in their second innings.


Meanwhile, North Zone drove their dominance over the last four days to its logical conclusion, mowing down North East Zone by 511 runs to book their berth in the semi-finals. Chasing 666, North East were bundled out for 154 in their second innings after resuming from their overnight 58-3.


In the semi-finals, North will be up against South Zone under Mayank Agarwal from July 5 and in the other Last Four match Central Zone will face West Zone.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy: North Zone close in on victory with convincing performance

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

test cricket cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK