Resuming at the overnight 69-6, East Zone never really offered any fight and were bowled out for 129 in their second innings

Saurabh Kumar (Pic: Getty Images)

Listen to this article Duleep Trophy 2023: Central, North Zone enter semis x 00:00

Riding on an excellent eight-wicket haul by Saurabh Kumar, Central Zone advanced to the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy with a facile 170-run win over East Zone here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight 69-6, East Zone never really offered any fight and were bowled out for 129 in their second innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, North Zone drove their dominance over the last four days to its logical conclusion, mowing down North East Zone by 511 runs to book their berth in the semi-finals. Chasing 666, North East were bundled out for 154 in their second innings after resuming from their overnight 58-3.

In the semi-finals, North will be up against South Zone under Mayank Agarwal from July 5 and in the other Last Four match Central Zone will face West Zone.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy: North Zone close in on victory with convincing performance

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever