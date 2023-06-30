Breaking News
Duleep Trophy 2023 Centurions Sindhu Rana put North Zone in the drivers seat

Duleep Trophy 2023: Centurions Sindhu, Rana put North Zone in the driver’s seat

Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Bangalore
IANS |

Rana, Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh took a wicket each to leave North East Zone at 65-3, trailing North Zone by 475 runs

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Wicketkeeper-batter Nishant Sindhu slammed 150 while pacer Harshit Rana notched up his maiden hundred in first-class cricket to put North Zone in the driver’s seat against North East Zone on Day Two of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Thursday. 


After opener Dhruv Shorey made 135 on Day One’s play, it was the turn of Sindhu and Rana, who remained not out on 122, to make merry against North East Zone bowlers, before the North Zone innings was declared at 540-8 in 136 overs.


Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2023: Shorey ton takes North Zone to 306-6 on Day One


Before rain caused an end to play, Rana, Siddharth Kaul and Baltej Singh took a wicket each to leave North East Zone at 65-3, trailing North Zone by 475 runs. 

Duleep Trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

