Duleep Trophy: North Zone close in on victory with convincing performance

North Zone hurtled ruthlessly towards a crushing win over North East Zone while rattling up 259 for 6 in their second innings, pathway to their giant 665-run lead on the third day of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final here on Friday.

Once that strong foundation was set, the North bowlers made optimum use of it to reduce North East to 58 for 3 at close. NE trail by 607 runs. But before their batsmen came into the party for the second time in the match, North bowlers led by Siddarth Kaul bundled out NE for 134 to gift them a lead of 406 runs.

Meanwhile, Central Zone’s Saurabh Kumar bagged four wickets to reduce East Zone to 69 for 6 and placed his side on the doorstep of a victory on the third day. Chasing 300 to win, East Zone now need 231 runs more.

