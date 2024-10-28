"What are you doing with Ruturaj?": Kris Srikkanth after Gaikwad's snub from India's squads

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth questioned selectors about how much more Ruturaj Gaikwad is supposed to do and what is the plan of the selection committee regarding him. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been an exceptional batsman in terms of the shortest format of the game

Kris Srikkanth (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India cricketer Kris Srikkanth expressed his sympathy for Ruturaj Gaikwad as his name did not come up for the T20I squad against South Africa and Test squad against Australia.

Team India will play four T20I match against South Africa. Later, in the month, Team India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy will lock horns against Australia for the iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth questioned selectors about how much more Ruturaj Gaikwad is supposed to do and what is the plan of the selection committee regarding him.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been an exceptional batsman in terms of the shortest format of the game. So far, in the 20 innings, the right-hander has scored 633 runs including a century and four half-centuries. His best score in the format is unbeaten 123 runs.

He has also been extremely consistent for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years, having made 583 runs in 14 matches this season at an average of 53.00, a strike rate of 141.16, a century and four fifties.

He is also having a fine Ranji Trophy season for Maharashtra, having made 231 runs in three innings at an average of 77.00, with a century and fifty and a best score of 145. In 35 first-class matches, he has scored 2,513 runs at an average of 44.08, with seven centuries and 13 fifties in 59 innings and best score of 195.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as a backup opening batsman in place of Rohit Sharma. Easwaran has accumulated 7,638 runs with an average of 49.92 in 99 first-class matches. He also has 27 centuries and 29 half-centuries with a top score of 233 runs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth said, "See, for Ruturaj, I do not understand at all. Poor fellow! What will he do? If he scores a century, then they can take him back into the T20I squad, right? He scored two first-class centuries, but still did not get a chance. He got scores to back him up. Where should that guy be going now?"

"Abhimanyu Easwaran's performance has been brilliant. I am not questioning that. But what are you doing with Ruturaj? Why are not they twirling around with him? What is the plan? Let them do what they want with him. Just look at the mindset of that kid and tell me what he should be doing in this match against you guys. He keeps on hitting the opponents all day long, but then, when it comes to international cricket, you leave him behind. And when they give him a chance, it is for the Rest of India or India A", Kris Srikkanth said in the same video.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

India's T20I Squad for South Africa series: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

