Malad developer donates the vehicle after mid-day’s report about national wheelchair cricketer Shahid Saeed Ansari. Shahid Saeed Ansari was introduced to builder Pranav Ashar by Malad-based restaurateur Ronnie D’Souza, who was impressed by the differently abled sportsman’s grit and determination when he came to pick up a food parcel

Shahid Saeed Ansari with his new delivery van

Listen to this article Wheelchair wicketkeeper gets mini truck for his night job x 00:00

Life has picked up pace, quite literally, for India wheelchair cricketer Shahid Saeed Ansari, after mid-day highlighted his plight last month, where he does his cricket practice by day and works as a food delivery agent at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ansari, who used to operate on a rented e-wheelchair, recently got delivered an advanced e-vehicle thanks to real estate developer and philanthropist Pranav Ashar.

Also read: Meet Shahid Saeed Ansari, an India cricketer by day and a delivery agent by night!

Shahid Saeed Ansari was introduced to builder Pranav Ashar by Malad-based restaurateur Ronnie D’Souza, who was impressed by the differently abled sportsman’s grit and determination when he came to pick up a food parcel.

“Ronnie sir and Pranav sir are like farishtas [angels]. When Pranav sir offered to replace my rented e-wheelchair with a new one [costing approximately Rs 1 lakh], I asked him if I could opt for a mini loader instead, which had a better engine, weight capacity and mileage, as it would broaden my scope of work. It was a bit more expensive [Rs 1.3 lakh], but Pranav sir immediately agreed. Now, besides my Zomato deliveries, I can also deliver goods like furniture and even small construction equipment across longer distances. Recently, I helped a family with their house shifting by loading their tables and chairs in my new vehicle. I can do so much more now,” Ansari told mid-day.

Shahid Saeed Ansari (centre) with Pranav Ashar (left) and Ravi Ramalingam of Pranav Constructions Ltd

Ashar said he was only happy to help. “Helping a national sportsperson is a matter of great pride. Tomorrow, when Shahid wins a medal for India, I will feel like me and my company have won a medal,” said Ashar, who owns Pranav Constructions Limited, a real estate company, known for its redevelopment activities across Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ansari has been selected to represent India for the Indo-Nepal Friendship Cup to be played at Rudrapur, Uttarakhkand from February 23 to 26. “We will be playing three T20Is. I have cut my late-night working schedule by one hour so that I can practice for a longer period in the morning. I’m in good touch with both, my gloves as well as my bat. I hope to do well and help India win this series,” said India wicketkeeper-batter Ansari.