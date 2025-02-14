Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Wheelchair wicketkeeper gets his night job

Wheelchair wicketkeeper gets mini truck for his night job

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Malad developer donates the vehicle after mid-day's report about national wheelchair cricketer Shahid Saeed Ansari.

Wheelchair wicketkeeper gets mini truck for his night job

Shahid Saeed Ansari with his new delivery van

Life has picked up pace, quite literally, for India wheelchair cricketer Shahid Saeed Ansari, after mid-day highlighted his plight last month, where he does his cricket practice by day and works as a food delivery agent at night.


Ansari, who used to operate on a rented e-wheelchair, recently got delivered an advanced e-vehicle thanks to real estate developer and philanthropist Pranav Ashar.


Also read: Meet Shahid Saeed Ansari, an India cricketer by day and a delivery agent by night!


Shahid Saeed Ansari was introduced to builder Pranav Ashar by Malad-based restaurateur Ronnie D’Souza, who was impressed by the differently abled sportsman’s grit and determination when he came to pick up a food parcel.

“Ronnie sir and Pranav sir are like farishtas [angels]. When Pranav sir offered to replace my rented e-wheelchair with a new one [costing approximately Rs 1 lakh], I asked him if I could opt for a mini loader instead, which had a better engine, weight capacity and mileage, as it would broaden my scope of work. It was a bit more expensive [Rs 1.3 lakh], but Pranav sir immediately agreed. Now, besides my Zomato deliveries, I can also deliver goods like furniture and even small construction equipment across longer distances. Recently, I helped a family with their house shifting by loading their  tables and chairs in my new vehicle. I can do so much more now,” Ansari told mid-day.

Shahid Saeed Ansari (centre) with Pranav Ashar (left) and Ravi Ramalingam of Pranav Constructions Ltd Shahid Saeed Ansari (centre) with Pranav Ashar (left) and Ravi Ramalingam of Pranav Constructions Ltd 

Ashar said he was only happy to help. “Helping a national sportsperson is a matter of great pride. Tomorrow, when Shahid wins a medal for India, I will feel like me and my company have won a medal,” said Ashar, who owns Pranav Constructions Limited, a real estate company, known for its redevelopment activities across Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ansari has been selected to represent India for the Indo-Nepal Friendship Cup to be played at Rudrapur, Uttarakhkand from February 23 to 26. “We will be playing three T20Is. I have cut my late-night working schedule by one hour so that I can practice for a longer period in the morning. I’m in good touch with both, my gloves as well as my bat. I hope to do well and help India win this series,” said India wicketkeeper-batter Ansari. 

