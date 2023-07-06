Breaking News
'When people don’t like a dismissal, they point to Spirit of Cricket': Taufel

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Sydney
Simon Taufel

Former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel has slammed hypocrisy of many people criticising third umpire Marais Erasmus’ decision to give Jonny Bairstow out after wandering out of crease in second Ashes Test at Lord’s, stating that people cite Spirit of Cricket to support their view when they don’t like a dismissal under Laws of Cricket.


“Have you seen any umpire tell a fielding side that the keeper standing back is not allowed to attempt a stumping?


“Was there a complaint from anyone when Bairstow tried to stump Marnus exactly the same way in the first innings? What has Jonny Bairstow said about his dismissal? He has been very quiet. Why? My experience is when people don’t like a dismissal under the Laws of Cricket, they cite the Spirit of Cricket to support their view,” wrote Taufel in a LinkedIn post.

Ashes test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

