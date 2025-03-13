"Whenever I had a doubt, I would talk to him": Sanju Samson's on one of his closest friends

Samson and Buttler opened batting for Royals for seven years but they did not retain the Englishman ahead of the mega auction last year

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is still not over Jos Buttler no longer being part of the team, and if he had his way, he would do away with the rule of releasing players in the IPL.

Samson and Buttler opened batting for Royals for seven years but they did not retain the Englishman ahead of the mega auction last year. Buttler will play for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL.

“Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years. Our batting partnership time itself is so long that we got to know each other so well. He has been like an elder brother to me. Whenever I had a doubt, I would talk to him. When I became captain [in 2021], he was my vice-captain and helped me become a good captain,” Samson told Jiostar.

“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years,” he said.

