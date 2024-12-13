‘Whichever team wins in Brisbane will clinch series’

“I feel whichever team wins this Test match will win the series. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. So it is very, very important that India get the balance right, because Australia have got the confidence back,” the former captain said

Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri says he has no doubt that the winner of the third Test between India and Australia, starting here on Saturday, could go on to claim the series.

“I feel whichever team wins this Test match will win the series. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. So it is very, very important that India get the balance right, because Australia have got the confidence back,” the former captain said.

Shastri was serving as team director when India won their maiden Test series in Australia in 2017-18 and was the head coach when the side rallied brilliantly to stun the hosts in the last tour in 2020-21.

