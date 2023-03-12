West Indies collapse for 106 as South Africa seal series 2-0

The West Indies were bowled out for 106 after being set to make 391 to win. South Africa won the two-match World Test Championship series 2-0. The match was effectively won and lost in 8.1 overs leading up to lunch when the West Indies crashed to 34 for six

South African players celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood (R) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Pic/AFP

South Africa’s bowlers ripped through the West Indies batting as the hosts completed a 284-run win on the fourth day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Also Read: Anrich Nortje ruled out of second Test against West Indies

The West Indies were bowled out for 106 after being set to make 391 to win. South Africa won the two-match World Test Championship series 2-0. The match was effectively won and lost in 8.1 overs leading up to lunch when the West Indies crashed to 34 for six.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever