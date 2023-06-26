ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: West Indies fined 60 per cent match fee vs Zimbabwe

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  Harare
IANS |

Top

Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the West Indies were ruled to be three overs short of the target

West Indies players. Pic/AFP

Two-time champions West Indies have been fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in their Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier Group A match in Harare on Saturday.


In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fail to bowl in the allotted time. Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the West Indies were ruled to be three overs short of the target.


