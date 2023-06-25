ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Zimbabwe stun WI; Dutch knock Nepal out

Ryan Burl added a crucial 50 with five fours and a six after Zimbabwe had been 112-4 at one stage

Zimbabwe players console WI’s Akeal Hosein after his team’s loss on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Zimbabwe stunned West Indies by 35 runs in a crucial World Cup qualifying triumph on Saturday while the Netherlands ended Nepal’s hopes of reaching the global showpiece for the first time.

The Dutch side’s seven-wicket win guaranteed a Super Sixes place and also meant that both Zimbabwe and two-time champions West Indies were assured of their places in the next round. However, Zimbabwe will have the advantage of taking the two points from Saturday’s win with them into the next stage which features the top three sides from the two groups of five.

Zimbabwe, put into bat, made 268 with Sikandar Raza top scoring with 68, hitting six fours and two sixes. Ryan Burl added a crucial 50 with five fours and a six after Zimbabwe had been 112-4 at one stage.

