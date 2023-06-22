ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Match details, venues, squads & other details

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers kicked off on June 18 in Zimbabwe, with two-time champions West Indies and Sri Lanka among the ten participating nations
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers kicked off on June 18 in Zimbabwe, with two-time champions West Indies and Sri Lanka among the ten participating nations. West Indies are, meanwhile, drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the USA, while Sri Lanka are scheduled to play matches against Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the UAE.
The Islanders had finished tenth in the Super League standings, one spot behind the West Indies, and will be looking for a top-two finish in Zimbabwe to ensure they maintain their exceptional record of having participated in each edition of the World Cup tournament. The West Indies, too, have been to all 12 editions of the World Cup, while Zimbabwe remain the next most successful side at the qualifier having participated in nine editions so far. Among those featuring in the qualifiers, Nepal, USA, and Oman have never participated in the main tournament so far.
Sunday, June 18
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, June 19
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Tuesday, June 20
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, June 21
Ireland vs Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, June 22
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, June 23
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, June 24
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, June 25
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, June 26
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, June 27
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, June 29
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club
Friday, June 30
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, July 1
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, July 2
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, July 3
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, July 4
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, July 5
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, July 6
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, July 7
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, July 9
Final, Harare Sports Club