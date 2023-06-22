Breaking News
ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Match details, venues, squads & other details

Updated on: 22 June,2023 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers kicked off on June 18 in Zimbabwe, with two-time champions West Indies and Sri Lanka among the ten participating nations

ICC Cricket World Cup trophy (Pic: AFP)

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers kicked off on June 18 in Zimbabwe, with two-time champions West Indies and Sri Lanka among the ten participating nations. West Indies are, meanwhile, drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and the USA, while Sri Lanka are scheduled to play matches against Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the UAE.


The Islanders had finished tenth in the Super League standings, one spot behind the West Indies, and will be looking for a top-two finish in Zimbabwe to ensure they maintain their exceptional record of having participated in each edition of the World Cup tournament. The West Indies, too, have been to all 12 editions of the World Cup, while Zimbabwe remain the next most successful side at the qualifier having participated in nine editions so far. Among those featuring in the qualifiers, Nepal, USA, and Oman have never participated in the main tournament so far.


Also Read: ICC top brass seeks assurances from PCB over ODI World Cup participation in India


Sunday, June 18

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, June 19

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Tuesday, June 20

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, June 21

Ireland vs Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, June 22

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, June 23

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, June 24

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, June 25

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen's Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, June 26

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, June 27

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen's Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, June 29

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen's Sports Club

Friday, June 30

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, July 1

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, July 2

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, July 3

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, July 4

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, July 5

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, July 6

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen's Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, July 7

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, July 9

Final, Harare Sports Club

