He is not part of England's ODI squad for their series against the Windies, but it is expected that he will travel to Barbados later this week for five T20s, the first of which is next Tuesday

Andrew Flintoff. File pic

Listen to this article WI vs ENG T20I series: Andrew Flintoff to join England staff for T20I series in the Caribbean x 00:00

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff will rejoin England's backroom staff for the WI vs ENG T20I series, according to Sky Sports.

The former England captain has gradually returned to the public eye after he suffered a vehicle accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flintoff, whose bat and ball efforts in England's 2005 Ashes victory won him cult hero status, has now been named head coach of the Northern Superchargers men's side in The Hundred.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: The man of big matches

He is not part of England's ODI squad for their series against the Windies, but it is expected that he will travel to Barbados later this week for five T20s in the WI vs ENG T20I series, the first of which is next Tuesday.

England captain Jos Buttler said Flintoff was "great" to have around the group during their ODI series against New Zealand in September, adding that he had "settled in really well."

"He's been starting to do some stuff in cricket. It's just great for him to be around, he's obviously an England legend and it's just nice to have him around the group," Buttler was quoted as saying by Skysports.

"He's not been brought in with any specific role, just to be around and observe. A few of the lads can pick his brains a little bit and he's settled in really well. It's great to have him with us," he added.

Also Read: Gambhir shares cryptic note amid ugly on-field spat with Sreesanth

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone said it's incredible to have Flintoff around.

"He's obviously been one of my heroes growing up. To have someone of his experience lingering around the dressing room is great for all the lads. When you see someone like Fred around, it's always good to chat. Especially while you're batting: there's three and a half hours to pick the brains of someone who's been there and done it," he said.

"He's probably a national hero, everybody loves that Fred's joining us and I'm sure he'll enjoy it as much himself," Livingstone further stated.

The three-match ODI series between England and West Indies is now level at 1-1.

(With agency inputs)