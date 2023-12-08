Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jacks Curran helps England to level ODI series against West Indies

Jacks, Curran helps England to level ODI series against West Indies

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  North Sound (Antigua)
AP , PTI |

Jacks’s second ODI half-century helped England to a winning total of 206-4 in the 33rd over in a match which was low-scoring compared with the series-opener in which 651 runs were scored

Sam Curran celebrates a wicket

Will Jacks scored 73 and Sam Curran took 3-33 as England found form to beat the West Indies by six wickets in the second ODI, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.


Jacks’s second ODI half-century helped England to a winning total of 206-4 in the 33rd over in a match which was low-scoring compared with the series-opener in which 651 runs were scored. England sent the West Indies in at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and bowled out the home team for 202 in 40 overs. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

