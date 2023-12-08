Jacks’s second ODI half-century helped England to a winning total of 206-4 in the 33rd over in a match which was low-scoring compared with the series-opener in which 651 runs were scored

Sam Curran celebrates a wicket

Listen to this article Jacks, Curran helps England to level ODI series against West Indies x 00:00

Will Jacks scored 73 and Sam Curran took 3-33 as England found form to beat the West Indies by six wickets in the second ODI, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Jacks’s second ODI half-century helped England to a winning total of 206-4 in the 33rd over in a match which was low-scoring compared with the series-opener in which 651 runs were scored. England sent the West Indies in at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and bowled out the home team for 202 in 40 overs.

